B. Riley Comments on OrbitalEnergyGroupInc .’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OEG)

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. B. Riley also issued estimates for OrbitalEnergyGroupInc .’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . (NYSE:OEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE OEG opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.62. OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth $876,000. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000.

OrbitalEnergyGroupInc . Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

