B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foot Locker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FL. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cfra lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

Shares of FL opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.67. Foot Locker has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

