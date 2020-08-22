B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Childrens Place in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.42.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.78 million. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Childrens Place from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Childrens Place from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Shares of PLCE opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Childrens Place has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $95.53. The stock has a market cap of $347.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Childrens Place by 825.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 812,388 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Childrens Place by 967.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after buying an additional 446,634 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Childrens Place by 723.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 239,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 210,329 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 73.9% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 436,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 185,682 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 810.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 200,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 178,221 shares in the last quarter.

In other Childrens Place news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

