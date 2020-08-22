Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

AXNX stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 155.91%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 922.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $1,714,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,386.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $103,425.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,197.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,210 shares of company stock worth $8,114,764. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,684 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 62.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 59.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 16,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

