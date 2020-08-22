AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AXGN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded AxoGen to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $10.89 on Friday. AxoGen has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $18.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 10.00.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AxoGen by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AxoGen by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

