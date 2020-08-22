Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

ACLS opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.85. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $827.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R John Fletcher sold 50,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $1,345,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell Low sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $798,009.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 102.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 59,546 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,417,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,000,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 70,346 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

