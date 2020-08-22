Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.66. Avalon shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 3,737 shares trading hands.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon stock. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Raffles Associates LP owned about 1.81% of Avalon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avalon Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

