AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $79.29 Per Share

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will earn $79.29 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 target price (up previously from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,232.88.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,209.07 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,166.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,062.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $271,751.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,290,000 after purchasing an additional 547,747 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $4,837,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 204.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,860,000 after buying an additional 91,042 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,719.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,691,000 after buying an additional 86,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 380.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,093,000 after buying an additional 76,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.