Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $537.46

Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $537.46 and traded as high as $554.80. Auto Trader Group shares last traded at $550.00, with a volume of 1,240,473 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 581 ($7.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital downgraded Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 640 ($8.37) to GBX 515 ($6.73) in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Auto Trader Group to an “add” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 545 ($7.13) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 515.93 ($6.75).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 537.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 506.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 25.17.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

