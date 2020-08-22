Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $537.46

Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $537.46 and traded as high as $554.80. Auto Trader Group shares last traded at $550.00, with a volume of 1,240,473 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 581 ($7.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital downgraded Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 640 ($8.37) to GBX 515 ($6.73) in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Auto Trader Group to an “add” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 545 ($7.13) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 515.93 ($6.75).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 537.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 506.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 25.17.

About Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

