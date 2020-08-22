Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AAME opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 million, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.20. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar raised its stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) by 200.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American comprises approximately 1.7% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

