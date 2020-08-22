Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashford in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ashford’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

AINC opened at $6.11 on Thursday. Ashford has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $133.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ashford in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

