Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Aritzia in a report issued on Tuesday, August 18th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

TSE:ATZ opened at C$17.60 on Thursday. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$9.20 and a twelve month high of C$26.37. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.58.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.50 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 25,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.95, for a total value of C$473,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,700 shares in the company, valued at C$164,891.10.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.