Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 118.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.26 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $42,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ares Capital by 791.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 230.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Retirement Network grew its position in Ares Capital by 989.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.