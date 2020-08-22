Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 102,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $197,604.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,420 shares of company stock worth $1,169,288 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

