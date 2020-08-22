ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for ANZ in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ANZ’s FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ANZBY. ValuEngine cut ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of ANZ stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70. ANZ has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

ANZ Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

