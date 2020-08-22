Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $463.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,069,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 167,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after buying an additional 1,469,190 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,598,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 508,309 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,886,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 171,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.