Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.45

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and traded as high as $4.47. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 369,679 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 20,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

