Analyzing Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) and Albertsons Companies (NASDAQ:ACI)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Village Super Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies N/A N/A N/A Village Super Market 1.30% 6.96% 3.97%

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Village Super Market’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $62.46 billion 0.11 $466.40 million N/A N/A Village Super Market $1.64 billion 0.22 $25.54 million N/A N/A

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Village Super Market.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Village Super Market shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of Village Super Market shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Albertsons Companies and Village Super Market, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 0 3 15 0 2.83 Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 N/A

Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus target price of $19.63, indicating a potential upside of 31.71%. Given Albertsons Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Village Super Market.

Summary

Village Super Market beats Albertsons Companies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers. The company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City. Village Super Market, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

