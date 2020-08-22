Analyzing Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE) and AvalonBay Communities (OTCMKTS:AVB)

Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit and AvalonBay Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit 23.41% 46.43% 26.39% AvalonBay Communities 33.32% 7.21% 4.06%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit and AvalonBay Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit 0 0 0 0 N/A AvalonBay Communities 2 5 6 0 2.31

AvalonBay Communities has a consensus target price of $188.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.68%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit.

Risk and Volatility

Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit and AvalonBay Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit $14.25 million 0.04 $3.07 million N/A N/A AvalonBay Communities $2.32 billion 9.23 $785.97 million $9.34 16.32

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.9% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.3% of Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit

Paragon Real Estate Equity and Investment Trust does not have significant operations. It primarily focuses on searching for and reviewing real estate opportunities, including land development, retail, office, industrial, hotel, other real estate investment and operating companies, and joint venture investments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas with an additional office in Cleveland, Ohio.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

