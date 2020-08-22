Analyzing Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) & First Advantage Bancorp (NASDAQ:FABK)

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) and First Advantage Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FABK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Advantage Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oconee Federal Financial and First Advantage Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Advantage Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. First Advantage Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Oconee Federal Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of First Advantage Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of First Advantage Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and First Advantage Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oconee Federal Financial $20.54 million 7.38 $3.90 million N/A N/A First Advantage Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oconee Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Advantage Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and First Advantage Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oconee Federal Financial 18.59% 4.39% 0.77% First Advantage Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oconee Federal Financial beats First Advantage Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

About First Advantage Bancorp

First Advantage Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Advantage Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts; and various savings accounts, including basic savings, high interest savings, money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial financing, commercial real estate loans, and small business administration financing; mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and treasury management services, which include remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, sweep services, courier and virtual vault services, lockbox services, positive pay services, payroll and employee benefit services, and merchant services, as well as bill pay, online banking, and mobile banking services. In addition, the company offers various investment products. It serves its customers in Clarksville, Nashville, Franklin, and Knoxville, Tennessee. First Advantage Bancorp was founded in 1953 and is based in Clarksville, Tennessee.

