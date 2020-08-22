Analyzing Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) and POET Technologies (NYSE:POETF)

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Inphi and POET Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inphi $365.64 million 16.15 -$72.91 million ($0.06) -1,894.67 POET Technologies $4.43 million 25.81 -$5.95 million ($0.04) -9.77

POET Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inphi. Inphi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POET Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inphi and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inphi -14.44% 10.23% 3.61% POET Technologies N/A -127.05% -87.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Inphi and POET Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inphi 0 2 13 0 2.87 POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inphi presently has a consensus price target of $126.07, indicating a potential upside of 10.90%. POET Technologies has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 283.93%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Inphi.

Summary

POET Technologies beats Inphi on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog and mixed signals, and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, and datacenters. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog and mixed semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.