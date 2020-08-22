Analyzing CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) and Carriage Services (OTCMKTS:CSV)

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) and Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVS Group and Carriage Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carriage Services $274.11 million 1.46 $14.53 million $1.20 18.59

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than CVS Group.

Profitability

This table compares CVS Group and Carriage Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVS Group N/A N/A N/A Carriage Services 1.83% 10.69% 2.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Carriage Services shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Carriage Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CVS Group and Carriage Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVS Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Carriage Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Carriage Services has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.47%. Given Carriage Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than CVS Group.

Summary

Carriage Services beats CVS Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services. In addition, it operates MiVetClub, which facilitates the veterinary business management; Animed Direct, an online pharmacy and retailer that sells prescription and non-prescription medicines, premium pet foods, and other animal-related products; and an online dispensary. Further, the company provides burial grounds; and veterinary instrumentation supply and referral services. It owns 491 surgeries in the United Kingdom; 22 sites in the Netherlands; and 3 in the Republic of Ireland, as well as 4 laboratories and 7 crematoria. CVS Group plc was founded in 1999 and is based in Diss, the United Kingdom.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services. The Cemetery Operations segment provides products and services, such as interment services; the rights to interment in cemetery sites comprising grave sites, mausoleum crypts, and niches; and related cemetery merchandise, including memorials and vaults. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 182 funeral homes in 29 states; and 29 cemeteries in 11 states. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

