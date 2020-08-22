Analysts Issue Forecasts for Patient Home Monitoring Corp.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (CVE:PTQ)

Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (CVE:PTQ) – Colliers Secur. issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Colliers Secur. analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PTQ. Dougherty & Co set a C$2.25 target price on Patient Home Monitoring and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.00 target price on Patient Home Monitoring and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $94.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.00. Patient Home Monitoring has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

About Patient Home Monitoring

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment.

