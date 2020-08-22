Analysts Expect Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) to report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaleyra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kaleyra will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kaleyra.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million.

Several research firms have commented on KLR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

KLR stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. Kaleyra has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.25 million, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth $646,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth $1,352,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth $1,412,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaleyra (KLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.