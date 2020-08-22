Analysts Anticipate Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.11. Outfront Media reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Outfront Media from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 17,209.5% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.