Analysts Anticipate Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) will report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. Mustang Bio also reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 153,846 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mustang Bio by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

