AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,978,000 after purchasing an additional 860,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,042,000 after purchasing an additional 39,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,464,000 after purchasing an additional 82,057 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,600,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,236,000 after purchasing an additional 33,897 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $535,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $320,167.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,145.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,102 shares of company stock worth $7,911,951 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC opened at $98.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $106.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

