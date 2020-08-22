American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American National Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $72.21 on Friday. American National Insurance has a 12-month low of $63.93 and a 12-month high of $126.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average of $80.19.

In other American National Insurance news, Director E Douglas Mcleod purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.30 per share, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 23.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American National Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

