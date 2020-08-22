Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AMED has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.67.

AMED opened at $242.96 on Friday. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $245.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $173,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,965.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,006 shares of company stock worth $1,366,751. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

