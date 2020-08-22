ALX Oncology Limited to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:INZY)

ALX Oncology Limited (NASDAQ:INZY) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ALX Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on INZY. Cowen began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

In other ALX Oncology news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 625,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner acquired 187,500 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00.

