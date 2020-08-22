ALX Oncology Limited (NASDAQ:INZY) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($3.63) Per Share

ALX Oncology Limited (NASDAQ:INZY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ALX Oncology in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will earn ($3.63) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

INZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

INZY opened at $28.31 on Thursday. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

In other ALX Oncology news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner acquired 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

