ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the July 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ALSTOM/ADR stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. ALSTOM/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Commerzbank began coverage on ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ALSTOM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALSTOM/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

