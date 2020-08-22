Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020 // Comments off

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.30). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 125.54% and a negative net margin of 1,120.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.