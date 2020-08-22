Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.30). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 125.54% and a negative net margin of 1,120.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.