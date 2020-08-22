Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alkermes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 1.43. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $247.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 8,181.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter worth $41,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 62.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

