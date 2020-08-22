Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Align Technology worth $29,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Shares of ALGN opened at $294.29 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $326.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total transaction of $2,072,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,021 shares in the company, valued at $11,553,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $2,511,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,704 shares of company stock valued at $19,717,249. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

