Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.52, a current ratio of 14.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $283.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.28.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 42.5% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,035,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 607,063 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 578.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 305,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 260,076 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $549,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 64,863 shares during the last quarter. 56.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.