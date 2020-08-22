Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.52

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.52 and traded as high as $8.55. Alacer Gold shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 773,170 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASR shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Alacer Gold in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alacer Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alacer Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.83.

Get Alacer Gold alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19.

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Alacer Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alacer Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.