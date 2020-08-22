Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Down 37.6% in July

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the July 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affimed by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affimed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Affimed stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Affimed has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.72.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Affimed had a negative net margin of 315.16% and a negative return on equity of 133.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

