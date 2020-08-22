AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stake Lessened by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 14.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 375,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 46,044 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth $201,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 14.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in AerCap by 45.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 122,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter valued at $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

AER stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

