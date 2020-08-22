Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Up 42.9% in July

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the July 15th total of 979,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of analysts have commented on AGLE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Get Aeglea Bio Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,078,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

AGLE stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $307.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.