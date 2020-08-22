Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oddo Bhf restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays set a €920.00 ($1,082.35) target price on Adyen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €861.13 ($1,013.09).

