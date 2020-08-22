Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Given Neutral Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADYEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €920.00 ($1,082.35) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €861.13 ($1,013.09).

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.