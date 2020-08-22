Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Given a €940.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €940.00 ($1,105.88) target price on Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday. Oddo Bhf restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €861.13 ($1,013.09).

