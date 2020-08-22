Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEIS. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $82.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.90.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $356,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $367,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,715. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 23,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 43.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,042,000 after buying an additional 36,232 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

