Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Sells £1,159.71 in Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 43 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,697 ($35.26), for a total transaction of £1,159.71 ($1,516.16).

LON ADM opened at GBX 2,666 ($34.85) on Friday. Admiral Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 22.89 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,525 ($33.01). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a PE ratio of 17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,422.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,297.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a GBX 91.20 ($1.19) dividend. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $77.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,566 ($33.55) price target for the company. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.07) to GBX 2,392 ($31.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Admiral Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,245.18 ($29.35).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

