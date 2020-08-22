Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Sells £1,159.71 in Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 43 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,697 ($35.26), for a total transaction of £1,159.71 ($1,516.16).
LON ADM opened at GBX 2,666 ($34.85) on Friday. Admiral Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 22.89 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,525 ($33.01). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a PE ratio of 17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,422.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,297.37.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a GBX 91.20 ($1.19) dividend. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $77.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.22%.
Admiral Group Company Profile
Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.
