Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATNM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATNM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

ATNM opened at $9.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $19.47.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

