ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ACMR. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $50.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $55.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ACM Research from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.33.

ACMR stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $113.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $39.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $294,251.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,251.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 8,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $533,593.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,006.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,415 shares of company stock worth $2,786,544 over the last 90 days. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth $7,130,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth $2,319,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 66,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,857,000 after buying an additional 50,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth $2,645,000. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

