Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACER. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald Joseph acquired 14,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Schelling acquired 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,857 shares in the company, valued at $6,624,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 202,142 shares of company stock valued at $707,497. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. 22.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

