Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.77

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.77 and traded as high as $15.71. Absolute Software shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 110,941 shares traded.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$18.25 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $680.75 million and a P/E ratio of 64.42.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$37.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Absolute Software Company Profile (TSE:ABT)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

