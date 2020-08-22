8,550 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DAL opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

